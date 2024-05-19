Forest Department to start club at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park for students, volunteers

The Forest Department has plans to start a club for students and volunteers at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park here and has invited interested people to register for it.

The Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, a tourist destination located near Yercaud foothills, is spread over 76 acres and attracts over 1.41 lakh visitors annually. Works are on to upgrade the zoological park into a medium-category zoo. Visitors to the park are high in number during weekends. In an effort to create awareness among the visitors on the animals in the park, the Department has decided to involve volunteers and students.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Assistant Director of the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, R. Selvakumar, said that based on the instructions from the District Forest Officer (DFO), Kashyap Shashank Ravi, a club would be started soon. The Department would train the members of the club on the animals and birds in the park.

They would, in turn, work at allotted time slots and explain to the visitors about the animals and birds and how to protect them. The members and their families would be allowed to visit the zoo any time on working days and there would be no entry fee for the members. Those who wanted to be part of the project could approach the office at the zoo or contact the zoo office on 0427-2912197, Mr. Selvakumar added.

Explaining the safety arrangements in the zoo, Mr. Selvakumar said 61 CCTV cameras were installed. The child play area in the zoo had been expanded and playing equipment installed.