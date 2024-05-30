Forest Department to release list of authorised snake handlers, rescuers seek better recognition

In the wake of two snake-handlers in Coimbatore facing legal action for the way they had handled an Indian rat snake recently, a species listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has decided to release a database of authorised rescuers in each district.

“We are working to have a list of accredited snake handlers in districts,” said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, Tamil Nadu Government.

She said a mobile app, like ‘Sarpa’ in Kerala, will make snake rescue easy and seamless. “The nearest snake handlers will be connected to individuals through the app. More species, including the rat snake, have been listed under Schedule I recently.” The Department accorded seriousness in handling of the reptiles, Ms. Sahu told The Hindu.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), said, “We have compiled a new list of handlers and rescuers district-wise, considering factors such as their mental readiness, field experience, and their attitude towards the department and their responsibilities. The list has been forwarded to the Chief Wildlife Warden.”

The incident of rat snake handling triggered a wider discussion among conservationists and rescuers in Tamil Nadu, for incentivising collaborative efforts between them and the department. At present, only the cost towards basic conveyance for rescuers is covered by the Department.

N. Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said, “There is a pressing need for better guidelines and official support for snake rescue experts.” Mooting a system akin to ‘Friends of Police’ , he said the Forest Department could thereby enlist volunteer assistance and, importantly, provide better compensation.

While the handlers contended that the video they shared was “educational”, the department maintained that airing of the footage was unauthorised and that mishandling of the reptile brought them into conflict with wildlife protection regulations.

“This situation has highlighted the complexities snake rescuers face, balancing the dangers of their work with the intricacies of wildlife laws. Often, the department relies on rescuers for assistance, but if something goes wrong, they are held accountable because they lack official documentation proving their long-term collaboration,” said Santhosh, a snake rescuer with over 15 years of experience in Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Madurai.

Further, these handlers operate under challenging conditions, responding to calls from people residing in far-off locations, to safely capture and relocate snakes.

“Manpower shortage is the primary concern in cases of snake bites or sightings. In emergencies, forest officials may not be readily available. Hence, collaboration is the only viable solution,” said S. Ganesh, a Karnataka-based Herpetologist who also operates in Tamil Nadu.

To avert this, conservationists emphasise on providing basic pay, conveyance charges and certificates of authorisation from the department for the service these individuals offer to the community and the environment. Proper remuneration would also ensure that handlers can dedicate adequate time and resources to their work without facing financial strain.

Substantiating this, Ravi Kumar, a herpetologist and conservationist based in Coimbatore, said, “Snake-handlers are essential in mitigating human-snake conflicts. The forest department cannot monitor and assist in all cases due to manpower constraints.”

V. Sivakumar, head of the Department of General Medicine at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said that around 100 snake bite cases are reported monthly. He elaborated, “Rescuers often aid doctors in identifying the snake species involved in the bite, whether venomous or non-venomous, providing crucial information for treatment decisions.”