Forest Department to profile elephants that use Gudalur landscape

Forest staff fixing camera traps to get pictures of elephants using the Gudalur landscape.

14 November 2020 00:04 IST

Every elephant will have a unique ID that will provide vital information

The Forest Department is set to embark on a process of creating a unique profile of all the elephants that inhabit or pass through the Gudalur landscape every year to manage human-elephant interactions better.

Based on instructions from Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore, I. Anwardeen, the Gudalur forest division is to begin documenting the elephants using the landscape, said District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Sumesh Soman.

Mr. Soman said the photographs of the elephants would be collected, while forest officials would also collect information about their movement patterns, the herd the individual belonged to, the habitats they preferred, their behaviour and other aspects. “A unique ID will be provided for each elephant, so that forest rangers can have access to some vital information about the elephant that can be employed to mitigate conflict,” said Mr. Soman.

Officials said the department staff were being given special training so that they could be used to collect the information, which would be passed on to experts to develop the unique identification. “We do not want to anthropomorphise the elephants in the landscape with unique names, as this could lead to people identifying certain individual elephants and calling for their capture every time a problematic interaction takes place,” said an official from the department.

The entire exercise could take a few months or a year, as the department would have to identify the elephants that resided primarily in the Gudalur landscape and also the herds and individuals that passed through Gudalur to Nilambur and Wayanad.