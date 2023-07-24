July 24, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will give a third chance to a crop-raider makhna (tuskless male elephant) that was translocated from Dharmapuri to Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in February, to live in the wild. It has launched an operation to capture and translocate the elephant for a third time.

The elephant was captured twice and translocated to different locations in ATR as it strayed into human habitations. The ongoing effort to capture and translocate the elephant for a third time, as it has been entering villages near Pollachi, will give the animal yet another chance to live in the wild.

Four veterinarians are camping at Saralapathi village, around 20 km away from Pollachi, where the elephant has been frequenting after sunset and raiding crops for the past several weeks.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubrmanian told The Hindu the Department had issued an order to tranquillise and capture the makhna. “Though the makhna has not attacked people, it has been frequenting farms and raiding crops. Villagers also raised concern about their safety as it moves along streets”, he said.

The veterinarians, A. Sukumar, E. Vijayaraghavan, S. Sathasivam and Rajesh Kumar, are monitoring the makhna and studying its behaviour. Three kumkis (trained male elephants), namely Kapildev, Rajavardhan and Chinnathambi, have been brought to Saralapathi village to be used for the operation.

According to Mr. Ramasubramanian, Saralapathi village has been receiving rain for the past several days. The elephant can be tranquilised if the veterinarians are able to spot it in an ideal location and away from human habitation. The location should also be accessible to the truck to transport the elephant after tranquillisation.

“The land is wet due to the rain. Also, the rain may ease the effect of the tranquilliser,” said Mr. Ramasubramanian.

Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of the Pollachi division of ATR, said the Department was also looking for a suitable location for the third translocation of the elephant.

The makhna was captured from Dharmapuri district on February 5 after it caused extensive damage to crops in the Palacode block. Though the elephant was translocated to Varagaliyar forests in ATR, it entered villages near Pollachi on February 21 and reached Perur near Coimbatore, covering over 100 km. It was captured from a banana plantation near Perur on February 23 and was translocated to a dense forest in the Ulandy range of ATR from where it has moved again towards villages.

Radio collar defunct

Officials said the radio collar fitted to the elephant during the second translocation failed to emit signals a few days after the makhna was released into the forest. The elephant started entering villages again in April.