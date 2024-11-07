Forest Department to begin ground work for Hosur model steel wire fence near Coimbatore

The Forest Department is all set to carry out field visits and other ground works for establishing elephant-proof fence in Thondamuthur region, which was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his recent visit to Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the department will replicate the steel wire fence that was established in Hosur Forest Division, a few years ago. The fence in Hosur proved effective in preventing wild elephants from entering villages in search of agricultural crops.

“The fence will be installed for a length of 10 km as a pilot project. It will cover places in Thondamuthur region, including Viraliyur, Narasipuram, Kempanur, and Maruthamalai foothills,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fence comprises concrete poles of 10 feet height and steel wires. Since the steel wires are flexible, they do not harm elephants but deter them from entering human habitations.

“The cost of laying one km of steel wire fence is ₹70 lakh and the total cost for the 10 km stretch is ₹7 crore. A field visit will be conducted in the coming days as part of initiating the project,” said Mr. Jayaraj.

The department had sent a proposal to the State government last year to replicate the Hosur model fencing in the Coimbatore Forest Division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.