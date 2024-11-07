 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department to begin ground work for Hosur model steel wire fence near Coimbatore

Published - November 07, 2024 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The steel wire fence erected by the Forest Department in Hosur.

The steel wire fence erected by the Forest Department in Hosur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Forest Department is all set to carry out field visits and other ground works for establishing elephant-proof fence in Thondamuthur region, which was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his recent visit to Coimbatore.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the department will replicate the steel wire fence that was established in Hosur Forest Division, a few years ago. The fence in Hosur proved effective in preventing wild elephants from entering villages in search of agricultural crops.

“The fence will be installed for a length of 10 km as a pilot project. It will cover places in Thondamuthur region, including Viraliyur, Narasipuram, Kempanur, and Maruthamalai foothills,” he said.

The fence comprises concrete poles of 10 feet height and steel wires. Since the steel wires are flexible, they do not harm elephants but deter them from entering human habitations.

“The cost of laying one km of steel wire fence is ₹70 lakh and the total cost for the 10 km stretch is ₹7 crore. A field visit will be conducted in the coming days as part of initiating the project,” said Mr. Jayaraj.

The department had sent a proposal to the State government last year to replicate the Hosur model fencing in the Coimbatore Forest Division.

Published - November 07, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.