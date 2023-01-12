Forest Department teams enter Jerahalli forest in Erode to track elephant Karuppan in Talavadi Hills

January 12, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - ERODE

Three Forest Department teams comprising over 120 personnel on Thursday entered the Jerahalli forest area to track a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, and fix a radio collar on it and relocate it in Talavadi Hills.

The elephant was involved in conflicts with human beings and crop raiding in Jerahalli Forest Range, particularly Rangasamy Kovil area at Diginarai, for the last one year.

A team led by K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR, comprising Forest Range Officers M. Ramalingam (Jerahalli), S. Satheesh (Talavadi) and T. Dhinesh (Germalam), veterinarians S. Sadasivam (STR), E. Vijayaraghavan (Anamalai Tiger Reserve), K. Rajesh Kumar (Mudumalai Tiger Reserve) and N. Krishna Kumar from WWF-India and forest staff were involved in the operation.

Named ‘Operation Black’, a drone is being used to track the elephant that was found with a sub-adult inside the forest area near Rangasamy Kovil.

Three kumkis, Kapil Dev, Muthu and Kaleem, which were brought from Annamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), and three earthmovers, were used in the operation. The teams entered Joraikadu, an isolated forest area spread across 430 hectare, at 11 a.m. as further details are awaited.