Forest Department team inspects zoological park in Salem

Following allegations regarding the misappropriation of funds in development works carried out by the Forest Department in Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, a team from the department from Chennai inspected the documents related to the work on Thursday.

During the 2018-19 financial year, various development works were carried out by the department at the park. But, allegations arose that funds were misappropriated by submitting fake documents for the same.

Following the allegations, the vigilance wing of the Forest Department conducted an inquiry with the officials in August.

On Thursday again, a special squad from Chennai came to Salem and inquired with the officials, who served during the period at the park.

The officials also checked the documents related to the works at the District Forest Officer’s office at Hasthampatti. Later, the officials went to the zoological park and inspected the works carried out during the period.