Forest Department steps up vigil in T.N. border areas after elephant deaths in Kerala

January 02, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department in Tiruppur district has stepped up vigil around the areas along the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border as three elephant calves were found dead near Munnar in Kerala in the last week of December.

Two male elephant calves reportedly died in the forest area on December 21 and 23. One more calf died recently near the Kundalai forest area. It was suspected that the death of the elephant calves was due to elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses (EEHV) infection.

A senior official from the Tiruppur Forest Division said the department increased patrolling in the adjoining forest areas. Anti-poaching watchers and other forest department staff have been continuously monitoring the forest areas of Tiruppur division of Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

