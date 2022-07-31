Forest Department steps up vigil following sighting of tiger in Ooty

Locals reported spotting of a tiger near Hindustan Photo Films premises a few days ago

The Department of Forest has stepped up vigil around the Hindustan Photo Films premises after locals reported a tiger spotted in the area a few days ago.

Officials of the Nilgiris forest division said they conducted awareness campaigns in areas around the location. Locals were told to avoid heavily forested areas to minimise chances of encounters with the animal and not to graze cattle in the forest areas.

On Thursday, a buffalo was reportedly preyed on by a carnivore in the area. When informed, Forest Department officials rushed to the area and promised the grazer compensation for the loss of the buffalo. Officials said a postmortem was conducted to ascertain the cause of death, and the injuries seemed consistent with an attack by a wild animal.

Pug marks that were found in the vicinity of the carcass indicated the presence of a large carnivore, most likely a tiger or a leopard. This is the second record of the presence of a tiger on the outskirts of Udhagamandalam in recent months.

Officials said camera traps had been set up to identify the animal, which could be moving through different habitats.