Forest Department starts filling water in troughs in Coimbatore in view of summer

January 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has started filling water in troughs and artificial ponds in Coimbatore Forest Division for the wild animals in view of the summer. The main aim is to ensure adequate water for wild animals in dry areas of the forest division and, thus, prevent them from straying into human habitations and agricultural lands.

District forest officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said a total of 68 troughs are located in the seven forest ranges in the division, namely Madukkarai, Boluvampatti, Coimbatore, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, Mettupalayam and Sirumugai.

Some of these troughs have solar-powered motor pumps attached to them while a few others are operated through normal power connection. Other troughs are filled using tankers.

“We started cleaning troughs and filling water in them early in January. These troughs will definitely reduce the number of wild animals that stray from forests in search of water. We will be adding six more troughs in the forests soon,” said Mr. Kumar.

In Sirumugai range, the department has desilted and strengthened a percolation pond, namely Veerappan Kuttai. The waterhole is frequented by elephants, deers, gaurs, wild boars and other animals. Forest range officer D. Senthil Kumar said that the pond still has water and other troughs including the one near Mettupalayam – Kotagiri Road at Odanthurai are replenished with water based on need.

In Madukkarai forest range, water is being filled in six ponds, said forest range officer P. Santhiya. In Coimbatore range, a trough in an elevated area of Ponnuthu Amman Hills has been cleaned and filled with water.