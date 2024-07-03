ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Dept. staff patrol T.N. - Kerala border areas to step up surveillance against left-wing extremists

Published - July 03, 2024 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department staff patrolling an area close to the Kerala boundary in the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department staff on Tuesday patrolled protected areas of the Coimbatore Forest Division that border Kerala in a move to step up surveillance against left-wing extremists.

Officials said that staff carried out patrols in reserve forest areas, namely Anaikatti, Gopanari, Koodapatti and Ezhuthukalpudur, that lie close to Kerala.

Coimbatore District Police to form special unit to deal with left wing extremism

An official said that the police requested the Forest Department to step up vigil and patrol forest areas bordering Kerala. However, the reason for the request was not known.

A forest range officer said that regular patrols are being carried out in all forest ranges and the frontline staff also check for the presence of armed irregulars, including poachers, in the forests.

Police register case for ‘anti-national’ graffiti on Mettupalayam– Kotagiri Road

Mulli, which falls in Karamadai forest range of the Coimbatore division, is another important location where intense patrols are normally carried out by the Special Task Force, Naxal Special Division and the Forest Department. In the nearby Agali forests in Palakkad district on the Kerala side, presence of Maoists had been reported many times. Kerala’s Thunderbolt commandos had also gunned down some of the alleged armed insurgents in the past.

The Forest Department staff also visited villages and tribal settlements and enquired about the presence of unidentified persons. The staff also enquired with people whether illicit arrack was in circulation in such places.

