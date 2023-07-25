Forest Department staff monitor injured elephant along Nilgiris-Coimbatore border

July 25, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris forest division is monitoring the health of a male elephant that has been reported to be seen around Burliar, along the Nilgiris-Coimbatore border.

Local residents, living near the Burliar checkpost saw the animal, and reported that it was finding it difficult to cross the nearby stream, and was walking with a limp. They reported the animal’s presence to the Forest Department, urging that medical attention be given to the elephant.

Shopkeepers operating near where the elephant was seen, said the animal was foraging fruit and vegetable waste that was dumped from the shops nearby, and wanted the Forest Department to treat the animal for its injuries.

District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), said the elephant was a sub-adult male. A team of Forest staff had been stationed in the area to monitor the health of the animal. The animal was feeding well, but that reports of the limp were confirmed by the Forest Department staff.

“We will monitor the animal and see if any interventions are necessary,” said Mr. Gowtham.

