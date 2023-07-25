ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department staff monitor injured elephant along Nilgiris-Coimbatore border

July 25, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Local residents of Burliar reported the presence of the animal, reportedly moving with a limp, to the Forest Department; officials said the sub-adult male elephant would be monitored to see if interventions were necessary

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris forest division is monitoring the health of a male elephant that has been reported to be seen around Burliar, along the Nilgiris-Coimbatore border.

Local residents, living near the Burliar checkpost saw the animal, and reported that it was finding it difficult to cross the nearby stream, and was walking with a limp. They reported the animal’s presence to the Forest Department, urging that medical attention be given to the elephant.

Shopkeepers operating near where the elephant was seen, said the animal was foraging fruit and vegetable waste that was dumped from the shops nearby, and wanted the Forest Department to treat the animal for its injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), said the elephant was a sub-adult male. A team of Forest staff had been stationed in the area to monitor the health of the animal. The animal was feeding well, but that reports of the limp were confirmed by the Forest Department staff.

“We will monitor the animal and see if any interventions are necessary,” said Mr. Gowtham.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US