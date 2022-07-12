Forest Department staff dies in Coimbatore

An Anti Poaching Watcher from Perianaickanpalayam Forest Range in Coimbatore Forest Division died due to cardiac arrest during a parade on Tuesday.

After the regular grievances redress meeting for the staff, the APW, Kumar (35) of Thadagam, fell unconscious during the morning staff parade at the Perianaickanpalayam forest office. He was rushed to the nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of death was found to be cardiac arrest. His body was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Perianaickanpalayam police registered a case.