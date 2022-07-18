Forest department rules out poaching in the seizure of animal parts in the Nilgiris

Staff Reporter July 18, 2022 19:01 IST

We believe that tribal people found the carcasses in the forest and took the parts hoping to sell them, says official

Forest Department officials believe that the seizure of elephant tushes, tusks and tiger parts from a trafficking ring, involving more than 21 people in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal, is not part of a large poaching operation. D.Venkatesh, Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris) told The Hindu that based on preliminary investigations, it seemed probable that the animal parts were harvested from elephants and a tiger that was found dead inside reserve forests in Gudalur. “We believe that Adivasi communities, who live in the forest, found these carcasses and took the parts, hoping to sell them to other people,” said Mr. Venkatesh. So far, the Forest Department has seized six ivory tushes, three pieces of ivory, a pair of tiger teeth and claws in Devarshola in Gudalur from 11 persons. Based on further investigation, two more tusks were seized from Kodaikanal. “We do not think that any of these animals were hunted specifically for their parts, but were instead found by forest-dwelling communities who took the parts to sell them to others,” said Mr. Venkatesh. So far, the people arrested include both from tribal and non-tribal communities, he said. The Forest Department is expected to request permission from the courts to individually question each of the accused.



