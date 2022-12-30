ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department rest house to tap tourism potential at Valparai in Coimbatore

December 30, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The rest house at Sirukundra, around five km from Valparai town, will be open to visitors from the first week of January 2023

Wilson Thomas

The Forest Department rest house at Sirukundra near Valparai in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has renovated its rest house surrounded by picturesque hills near Valparai to tap the tourism potential of Coimbatore district’s popular hill station.

The rest house at Sirukundra, around five km from Valparai town, was renovated at ₹ 16 lakh. The facility comprising four suites located on the top of a hill will be open to visitors from the first week of the new year.

According to S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), the rest house at Sirukundra was renovated with an aim to offer ecotourism experience to visitors at affordable price.

The Department has planned to fix a tariff ranging from ₹ 4,000 to ₹4,500 per suite and the rate is much lower than that of similar facilities offered by private groups in the hill station, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The facility is also close to tourism spots such as Chinna Kallar waterfalls, Sheikal Mudi, Nirar Reservoir, Sholayar Reservoir, Nallamudi Poonjolai and Kadamparai.

Sirukundra rest house falls under the Valparai forest range limits of the ATR. The Forest Department has plans to renovate another rest house in the range — Rosewood guest house, which is currently not being used.

“Sirukundra rest house is located between tea estates and reserve forest. Animals such as elephants, gaur and sambar are often seen from the rest house premises. The location is also home to a large number of birds including the great hornbill,” he said.

He added that online booking for the rest house will be made available on www.atrpollachi.com soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US