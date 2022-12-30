Forest Department rest house to tap tourism potential at Valparai in Coimbatore

December 30, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has renovated its rest house surrounded by picturesque hills near Valparai to tap the tourism potential of Coimbatore district’s popular hill station.

The rest house at Sirukundra, around five km from Valparai town, was renovated at ₹ 16 lakh. The facility comprising four suites located on the top of a hill will be open to visitors from the first week of the new year.

According to S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), the rest house at Sirukundra was renovated with an aim to offer ecotourism experience to visitors at affordable price.

The Department has planned to fix a tariff ranging from ₹ 4,000 to ₹4,500 per suite and the rate is much lower than that of similar facilities offered by private groups in the hill station, he said.

The facility is also close to tourism spots such as Chinna Kallar waterfalls, Sheikal Mudi, Nirar Reservoir, Sholayar Reservoir, Nallamudi Poonjolai and Kadamparai.

Sirukundra rest house falls under the Valparai forest range limits of the ATR. The Forest Department has plans to renovate another rest house in the range — Rosewood guest house, which is currently not being used.

“Sirukundra rest house is located between tea estates and reserve forest. Animals such as elephants, gaur and sambar are often seen from the rest house premises. The location is also home to a large number of birds including the great hornbill,” he said.

He added that online booking for the rest house will be made available on www.atrpollachi.com soon.