Forest Department rescues python from residential area in Salem

The Forest Department staff rescued a 20-foot-long python from a residential area in Salem city on Friday.

Acting on information from the public, the forest officials rushed to ATC Nagar near Gorimedu, and captured the python. It was later released in Kurumbapatti reserve forest area.

On Friday morning, students of a government-aided school near Mulluvadi Gate found a snake on the school premises. The school administration informed the Fire and Rescue Services. The firefighters rushed to the spot and captured the snake after an hour of struggle. Later, they handed over the snake to the Forest Department officials.

