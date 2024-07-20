GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Department provides free saplings in Namakkal under Green Tamil Nadu Mission

Published - July 20, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal Forest Department is providing saplings free of cost under the State government’s Green Tamil Nadu Mission initiative.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the initiative in 2021 to increase green cover in the state, District Collector S. Uma said. Native sapling varieties like Aal, Arasu, Athi, Neer Marudhu, Pungan, Neem, Teak, Mahagani, Vengai, Redsanders, Naval, Savuku, and others, raised by the Namakkal Forest Division, have been kept ready for distribution to the public completely free of charge at the following locations: District Forest Office: 04286-281369, Chandrasekaran (Namakkal and Mohanur): 99420-62486, Sakthivel and Anbarasu (Rasipuram): 88839-85972 and 93458-68554, Nandhakumar (Sendhamangalam): 93443-64987, Arulkumar (Paramthi Velur): 98427-02859, Murali (Tiruchengode): 96988-92071, Sugumar, Deepak, and Gopi (Kolli Hills): 88701-14906, 89036-66909, and 97891-31707, and Praveen and Selvam (Komarapalayam): 75501-95814 and 97875-45460.

Farmers, government and private schools and colleges, environmentalists, government and private organisations and the public are requested to contact the concerned forest officers to plant the saplings in their places, the collector added.

