Forest Department proposes to introduce adventure tourism activities at Baralikadu near Coimbatore

The Forest Department has proposed to introduce adventure tourism activities at its eco-tourism centre at Baralikadu in the Karamadai forest range. The Department plans to introduce kayaking and rope activities, including zipline, at Baralikadu.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the proposal had been sent to the Project Director of the Special Area Development Programme through the Coimbatore District Collector.

At present, the eco-tourism centre at Baralikadu offers coracle rides to visitors, who make advance booking, on Saturdays and Sundays. The package includes a welcome drink, lunch (veg or non-veg) prepared by tribal women , and bath in river Bhavani depending on the water level. While adults are charged ₹600 per head, the package for children aged between 4 and 12 is ₹500 per person. Entry for children aged below four is free.

“Coracle ride in the water storage area of Pilloor reservoir across river Bhavani is the only adventure activity offered at Baralikadu now. When a section of people go for the coracle ride, others have to wait on the river bank. Kayaking and rope activities can keep more visitors engaged simultaneously. The proposal is to introduce these facilities without causing impact to the ecosystem,” said Mr. Jayaraj.

The Department is also eyeing to increase the eco-tourism revenue with the introduction of adventure activities. The plan is to use the revenue generated from the new activities to improve facilities at Poochamarathoor on the other side of the river, where the Department offers stay, jungle trail, and bird watching. There are three eight-bedded cabins at Poochamarathoor.

For details on the eco-tourism activities at Baralikadu and Poochamarathur and making bookings, visit www.coimbatorewilderness.com.