GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department proposes to introduce adventure tourism activities at Baralikadu near Coimbatore

Published - July 14, 2024 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
The coracle ride point at Baralikadu eco-tourism centre in Coimbatore district.

The coracle ride point at Baralikadu eco-tourism centre in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Forest Department has proposed to introduce adventure tourism activities at its eco-tourism centre at Baralikadu in the Karamadai forest range. The Department plans to introduce kayaking and rope activities, including zipline, at Baralikadu.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the proposal had been sent to the Project Director of the Special Area Development Programme through the Coimbatore District Collector.

At present, the eco-tourism centre at Baralikadu offers coracle rides to visitors, who make advance booking, on Saturdays and Sundays. The package includes a welcome drink, lunch (veg or non-veg) prepared by tribal women , and bath in river Bhavani depending on the water level. While adults are charged ₹600 per head, the package for children aged between 4 and 12 is ₹500 per person. Entry for children aged below four is free.

“Coracle ride in the water storage area of Pilloor reservoir across river Bhavani is the only adventure activity offered at Baralikadu now. When a section of people go for the coracle ride, others have to wait on the river bank. Kayaking and rope activities can keep more visitors engaged simultaneously. The proposal is to introduce these facilities without causing impact to the ecosystem,” said Mr. Jayaraj.

The Department is also eyeing to increase the eco-tourism revenue with the introduction of adventure activities. The plan is to use the revenue generated from the new activities to improve facilities at Poochamarathoor on the other side of the river, where the Department offers stay, jungle trail, and bird watching. There are three eight-bedded cabins at Poochamarathoor.

For details on the eco-tourism activities at Baralikadu and Poochamarathur and making bookings, visit www.coimbatorewilderness.com.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife / adventure tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.