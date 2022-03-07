Forest Department probing illegal tree felling in Kotagiri

The problem of illegal tree felling in the forests in Kotagiri has once again come to the fore with the officials forming teams to probe allegations that trees have been felled in four locations recently, including inside a reserve forest.

According to sources in the Forest Department, only one of the land owners where tree-felling occurred had applied for permission to cut “dangerous trees.”

“Landowners can approach the Revenue Department seeking to cut trees that pose a risk to human safety. However, during inspection, we learned that none of the nine trees for which permission was sought was near to any building nor to any road,” said a forest official familiar with the allegations. The department has also found that using the permits to cut nine trees, more than 80 have been felled by the landowner.

The department is also expected to write to the Revenue Department official, who granted permission to the owner to fell the trees, seeking an explanation as to how the trees met the criteria of being considered as “dangerous.”

In the other three reported instances, no permissions have been obtained by the persons responsible for the felling of the trees. Officials said that during inspection, it was found that most of the trees were not native species, but were exotic trees that had been grown on private land or in forest areas for use as timber. A team of forest staff have been appointed by the District Forest Officer, Nilgiris division, to investigate the four incidents and to find the persons responsible. The team will also ascertain what was done with the trees that were felled, sources added.

N. Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said that such incidents, if left unchecked will make the State government’s target of increasing forest cover that much harder to reach. “Crime control in forest areas, including poaching and tree-felling needs to be strictly acted upon to set an example,” said Mr. ALI.

Illegal tree felling in Kil Kotagiri has been a major cause for concern among local conservationists for the past few years. Last year, a forest check-post was set up in Kil Kotagiri after reports emerged that trees were being felled illegally in private estate lands.