Forest Department plans to improve facilities at Amaravathy Crocodile Farm in Tiruppur

The Forest Department has proposed to scale up facilities at the Amaravathy Crocodile Farm close to the Amaravathy Dam, factoring in the steady increase in footfall of tourists.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is to be prepared for further improving the tourist amenities at the crocodile farm, official sources said.

The largest wild breeding population of crocodiles in south India lives in the Amaravathy reservoir and in the Chinnar, Thennar and Pambar rivers that drain into it.

Captive breeding of mugger crocodiles is being carried out in the crocodile farm.

The crocodile eggs are collected from wild nests along the perimeter of the reservoir to be hatched and reared at the farm. Adult crocodiles are being reintroduced from here into the wild.

There are now 84 crocodiles in the farm, that attract tourists in droves particularly during weekends.

Over the last couple of years, the Forest Department had established a Children’s Park, a walking track, and toilets for the convenience of tourists.

Another unique attraction is the Eco Shop for selling products brought by tribals living in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Home for six tribal communities, Malasar, Malai malasars, Kadars, Eravallars, Pulayars and Muduvars, the Anamalai Tiger Reserve accounts for the highest number of diverse groups of indigenous people. Tourists coming in large numbers from Kerala and from across Tamil Nadu purchase souvenirs like t-shirts, caps, eucalyptus oil, and lemongrass oil sold through the Eco Shop.

After creation of the additional facilities, the revenue has increased three-fold, according to a senior official of Forest Department.

During weekends, revenue generated from ticket sales goes up to ₹25,000 per day. The DPR for improvement of amenities envisages creation of improved parking space, sources added.