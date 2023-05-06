ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department on high alert as two tuskers frolic in Devasamuthiram lake near Krishnagiri

May 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The tuskers in Devasamuthiram lake put the forest on high alert in Krishnagiri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two tuskers went into revelry in the waters of Devasamuthiram lake here abutting Krishnagiri highway near the town, keeping the Forest Department officials on high alert on Saturday.

The elephants from Panjapalli forests of Palacode in Dharmapuri division were sighted in Kaveripattinam late last month before they were chased back to Sanjeevarayan hills. Later, the two elephants were sighted near KRP dam at Bolukuttai.

In the early hours of Saturday, the elephants had crossed Nekkundi and reached Deasamuthiram lake, where they were revelling in the waters. A 40-member forest team was formed alongside the police led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri, to prevent the elephants from reaching the highway. Power connections to the lines running over the lake were disconnected.

Collector Deepak Jacob visited the spot and held consultations with the forest team. The authorities were instructed to ensure the elephants were safety guided back to the forests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department is monitoring the two tuskers and teams are striving to guide them to Melumalai forests through Nekkundi across Krishnagiri hills. The Forest Department has warned the public around Agraharam, Avadhanapatty and surrounding areas to stay indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US