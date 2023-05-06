Forest Department on high alert as two tuskers frolic in Devasamuthiram lake near Krishnagiri

May 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Two tuskers went into revelry in the waters of Devasamuthiram lake here abutting Krishnagiri highway near the town, keeping the Forest Department officials on high alert on Saturday.

The elephants from Panjapalli forests of Palacode in Dharmapuri division were sighted in Kaveripattinam late last month before they were chased back to Sanjeevarayan hills. Later, the two elephants were sighted near KRP dam at Bolukuttai.

In the early hours of Saturday, the elephants had crossed Nekkundi and reached Deasamuthiram lake, where they were revelling in the waters. A 40-member forest team was formed alongside the police led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri, to prevent the elephants from reaching the highway. Power connections to the lines running over the lake were disconnected.

Collector Deepak Jacob visited the spot and held consultations with the forest team. The authorities were instructed to ensure the elephants were safety guided back to the forests.

The department is monitoring the two tuskers and teams are striving to guide them to Melumalai forests through Nekkundi across Krishnagiri hills. The Forest Department has warned the public around Agraharam, Avadhanapatty and surrounding areas to stay indoors.