February 20, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Forest Department personnel nabbed two poachers who went hunting animals in the Kurubampatti reserve forest on Sunday.

The two men were identified as N. Shankar (29) and G. Pachiappan (52) of Chettichavadi.

The forest staff also seized a country-made gun, a sickle, and trap nets from them. They were remanded in prison. Ends.