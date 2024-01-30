January 30, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Senior officials of the Forest Department have discussed the viability of installing a windmill to power an anti-poaching camp at Grass Hills in Akkamalai, a prime habitat of the endangered Nilgiri tahr, in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, held discussions with the ATR officials and members of the Project Nilgiri tahr team during her visit to the tahr habitat on January 27.

According to the Forest Department officials, the anti-poaching camp at Konalar in Grass Hills is currently powered by solar panels. However, it is not functioning properly as the area is often covered by mist.

The officials felt that a windmill would be ideal to generate power for the camp considering the high frequency of wind.

Ms. Sahu also held discussions with officials and biologists on the removal of invasive plants, which will eventually become a threat to native grasses and plants in tahr habitats.

Forest staff recognised

On Monday, Ms. Sahu gave away certificates and cash prize of ₹5,000 to the Forest Department team that reunited a stranded elephant calf with its herd recently, and the frontline staff who work in Valparai plateau as no human death has been reported due to elephant attack since June 2021.

The Additional Chief Secretary also inspected the 10,000 sq. ft enclosure at Manthirimattam in Manambolly forest range to assess the progress of the first ever attempt by the Department at rewilding a tiger that was rescued as an abandoned cub in 2021. She instructed officials to prepare a draft report regarding the modalities and procedures to be followed for the release of the tiger into the wild.

Ms. Sahu also directed ATR officials to create an elephant proof trench around Koomatti tribal settlement, install solar lights, and construct toilets for residents. Officials were asked to check the viability of creating income generating jobs for them through the District Collector’s fund. She also inaugurated an ambulance for Koomatti and Kozhikamuthy tribal settlements in the Ulandy forest range of ATR.