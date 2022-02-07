Forest Department monitoring tiger seen in village near Ooty town

UDHAGAMANDALAM

07 February 2022 15:31 IST

The animal is currently in the Udhagai north range of the Nilgiris Forest Division

The Forest Department in the Nilgiris has fixed camera traps and is monitoring the movement of a tiger just a few kilometres outside Udhagamandalam town.

Videos of the tiger, hunting Sambar deer, were shared on mobile messaging applications over the last week by local residents who sighted the animal. The animal is said to have been seen in the area for the last two months and is not believed to have had problematic interactions with humans so far. Forest Department officials said the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) was very close to the village where the tiger was spotted, and that the tiger could have made its way up the Kalhatti slopes into the present habitat.

“There is a revenue forest very close to the village where the tiger has been spotted. It has also been seen in nearby villages over the last two months,” said K. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris division). The animal is currently in the Udhagai North Range of the Nilgiris Forest Division, but officials believe that it may make its way back into MTR.

Mr. Saravanakumar said that camera traps had been installed near the villages to keep tabs on the tiger. Officials said that if its image was captured on a camera trap, they would be able to study its stripe patterns and look to records available with the Forest Department to ascertain its age and its previously known range. Officials believe that the tiger could have made its way into the village as it is near the Segur forest range, part of the MTR buffer zone.

Recent studies conducted by researchers from the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam suggest that tigers are beginning to occupy more habitats in the Nilgiris Forest Division all-year-round, rather than using these forests as corridors to move between different habitats.