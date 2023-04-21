ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department monitoring near Coimbatore elephant with large lumps

April 21, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department is monitoring a female wild elephant that was found roaming on the forest fringes here with two large lumps. The department on Friday used a drone fitted with a camera to monitor the adult elephant that was found along with its calf.

According to officials, field staff spotted the female elephant near Maruthangarai Melpathi tribal settlement within the limits of Thadagam north reserve forest in the Coimbatore forest range on Wednesday.

The staff noticed two large lumps on the left side of the abdomen of the elephant. The staff continued to monitor the animal on Thursday and noticed that it was taking fodder and its other activities were normal, said an official.

On Friday, the department monitored the elephant using a drone. Visuals shot by the drone camera showed the elephant taking fodder. However, it was found giving dust bath to the lump-affected areas.

The department has sought the opinion of the forest veterinary officer, Coimbatore Forest Division, for further surveillance of the elephant and treatment, if required.

