Forest department monitoring movement of elephant herd near Coonoor

An elephant herd being monitored on its migratory route to Pilloor by the Forest Department near Coonoor.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

21 December 2020 23:49 IST

Local residents warned to keep out of the elephants’ path

Officials from the Nilgiris Forest Division are monitoring the movement of five elephants near Coonoor.

The herd, comprising one juvenile male and a four female elephants, is usually seen around the Geddai region near Manjoor. They have been spotted along the Manjoor to Velliangadu road frequently by motorists and commuters on TNSTC buses heading to Coimbatore.

“Every winter, the elephants transit via Coonoor to Pilloor, and are rarely a major problem,” said a forest department official. However, during their regular seasonal migration to Pilloor, the elephants sometimes raid crops from nearby farms and plantations.

The herd, which is seen just outside Coonoor town for the last few days has reportedly damaged a few houses and crops. Fortunately, no one was injured by the elephants.

Coonoor Ranger Sasikumar said that forest staff are monitoring the herd throughout the day and into the night and ensuring that local residents are provided enough warning to keep out of the elephants’ path. “We expect that the herd will pass through the area and move towards Pilloor in the coming days,” said Mr. Sasikumar, adding that the forest department was limiting their operation to drive away the elephants to a bare minimum.