Forest Department keeps troughs filled with water in Coimbatore Forest Division

February 25, 2024 - COIMBATORE

In view of increase in temperature and reduction of water in natural sources, the Forest Department has started filling troughs in the Coimbatore Forest Division to ensure water for wild animals.

There are around 70 artificial troughs inside the seven forest ranges in the division, namely Madukkarai, Boluvampatti, Coimbatore, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, Mettupalayam, and Sirumugai.

In view of summer, the Department cleaned the troughs and carried out repair works to rectify cracks and holes that had been developed. District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj has instructed all forest range officers to fill troughs on a regular basis.

While some of the troughs have solar-powered bore wells to pump in water, others need to be filled manually using tankers.

“Apart from creating fire lines, filling water in these troughs is the major work now. Keeping the troughs filled with water also prevents wild animals from straying out of forest boundaries and having negative interactions with humans,” said a forest officer.

Besides large herbivores like elephants and gaurs, the troughs are visited by small animals, lesser known species, and a large variety of birds.

In the Sirumugai range, where large numbers of elephants gather during the annual migration, the main source of water is the storage areas of the Bhavanisagar reservoir. However, water level in the storage area is on the decline. The range has three other natural waterholes with adequate levels of water and nine troughs to meet the water needs of wild animals.

