GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department keeps troughs filled with water in Coimbatore Forest Division

February 25, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A trough filled with water in Sirumugai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

A trough filled with water in Sirumugai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

In view of increase in temperature and reduction of water in natural sources, the Forest Department has started filling troughs in the Coimbatore Forest Division to ensure water for wild animals.

There are around 70 artificial troughs inside the seven forest ranges in the division, namely Madukkarai, Boluvampatti, Coimbatore, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, Mettupalayam, and Sirumugai.

In view of summer, the Department cleaned the troughs and carried out repair works to rectify cracks and holes that had been developed. District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj has instructed all forest range officers to fill troughs on a regular basis.

While some of the troughs have solar-powered bore wells to pump in water, others need to be filled manually using tankers.

“Apart from creating fire lines, filling water in these troughs is the major work now. Keeping the troughs filled with water also prevents wild animals from straying out of forest boundaries and having negative interactions with humans,” said a forest officer.

Besides large herbivores like elephants and gaurs, the troughs are visited by small animals, lesser known species, and a large variety of birds.

In the Sirumugai range, where large numbers of elephants gather during the annual migration, the main source of water is the storage areas of the Bhavanisagar reservoir. However, water level in the storage area is on the decline. The range has three other natural waterholes with adequate levels of water and nine troughs to meet the water needs of wild animals. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.