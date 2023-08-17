ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department instals cameras to identify leopard movements near Kadayampatti in Salem district

August 17, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Using a drone camera, Forest Department checked movement of animal at Vairankadu village near Kadayampatti in Salem district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department installed four cameras to identify leopard movements near Kadayampatti in Salem district.

Govindaraj, a farmer, went to a hillock in the locality after his cattle had not returned home on Thursday evening. He found four goats hiding in a gap in a rock on the hillock and an animal that looked like a leopard. On seeing the animal, Govindaraj fled from the spot and alerted the Forest Department. The Forest Department rushed to the spot and searched for the animal, but due to poor lighting, they stopped their search. On Wednesday, they also continued their search but could not identify the animal.

Following the villagers claims of leopard movement in the nearby forest, the Forest Department officials installed cameras in four places on the hillock and are monitoring the village. On Wednesday, the officials also used a drone camera to identify the animal.

Forest Department officials said that they have yet to confirm whether the animal was a leopard. “Usually, the wildcat will also look like a leopard. There was no recording on the cameras installed by the department. Once we confirm it was a leopard, we will announce it to the public,” the department officials said.

Ends.

