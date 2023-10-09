Forest Department installs camera traps in Kallipalayam village in Tiruppur as villagers fear leopard movement

October 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Residents in Kallipalayam along Palladam-Dharapuram Road are learnt to have expressed apprehensions to the Forest Department over purported presence of a leopard, nearly a week after a wild cat movement was reported in Pongalur and Ugayanur.

Citing pug mark findings, Department sources said both animals were different. Facial features and spots recorded in camera traps indicated that the adult leopard found in Pongalur area had crossed over to the side of Erode district in recent days.

As for the wild cat in surroundings of Kallipalayam, it could be made out from the pug marks that the animal was in the stage of transitioning from sub-adult to adult. “We have deployed forest guards and installed camera traps to determine the presence of the animal. In the event of establishing its presence, it will be captured and released into the wild,” District Forest Officer of Udumalpet Division Devendra Kumar Meena said.

The Forest Department could surmise from the observations of residents where the predators are believed to be frequenting that the leopards live largely unnoticed in abandoned quarries, preying on wandering dogs. It is only when they get into human habitations and attack livestock that people realise the predators’ presence.

Since leopards survive in a wide variety of habitats and climatic conditions and prey on dogs, their presence is not easy to detect, forest officials say.

Instances of leopards straying into human habitations in Tiruppur district are not unusual. During January last year, the Forest Department had captured a four-year-old male leopard that had attacked two farm labourers and a forest guard in a maize field at Pappankulam village near Perumanallur in Tiruppur district. The public had alerted the Forest Department after the leopard had attacked a street dog near a garment warehouse at Ammapalayam whereafter it was captured and released into a deep forest area.

Earlier this year, a leopard was feared to be on the prowl around Uthiyur in Kangeyam range, based on injury marks on sheep, calves and dogs it had mauled. The age of the leopard was estimated to be six to seven years, the Forest Department had said, based on pug marks at Yanaikkalthottam, Kasilingampalayam and a few other villages in the surroundings.

