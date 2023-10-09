HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department installs camera traps in Kallipalayam village in Tiruppur as villagers fear leopard movement

October 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Residents in Kallipalayam along Palladam-Dharapuram Road are learnt to have expressed apprehensions to the Forest Department over purported presence of a leopard, nearly a week after a wild cat movement was reported in Pongalur and Ugayanur.

Citing pug mark findings, Department sources said both animals were different. Facial features and spots recorded in camera traps indicated that the adult leopard found in Pongalur area had crossed over to the side of Erode district in recent days.

As for the wild cat in surroundings of Kallipalayam, it could be made out from the pug marks that the animal was in the stage of transitioning from sub-adult to adult. “We have deployed forest guards and installed camera traps to determine the presence of the animal. In the event of establishing its presence, it will be captured and released into the wild,” District Forest Officer of Udumalpet Division Devendra Kumar Meena said.

The Forest Department could surmise from the observations of residents where the predators are believed to be frequenting that the leopards live largely unnoticed in abandoned quarries, preying on wandering dogs. It is only when they get into human habitations and attack livestock that people realise the predators’ presence.

Since leopards survive in a wide variety of habitats and climatic conditions and prey on dogs, their presence is not easy to detect, forest officials say.

Instances of leopards straying into human habitations in Tiruppur district are not unusual. During January last year, the Forest Department had captured a four-year-old male leopard that had attacked two farm labourers and a forest guard in a maize field at Pappankulam village near Perumanallur in Tiruppur district. The public had alerted the Forest Department after the leopard had attacked a street dog near a garment warehouse at Ammapalayam whereafter it was captured and released into a deep forest area.

Earlier this year, a leopard was feared to be on the prowl around Uthiyur in Kangeyam range, based on injury marks on sheep, calves and dogs it had mauled. The age of the leopard was estimated to be six to seven years, the Forest Department had said, based on pug marks at Yanaikkalthottam, Kasilingampalayam and a few other villages in the surroundings.

Related Topics

wildlife / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / conservation / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.