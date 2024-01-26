Forest Department installs 61 CCTV cameras at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem

January 26, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Salem

The Forest Department has installed 61 CCTV cameras in Kurumbapatti Zoological Park at a cost of ₹25 lakh for the safety of tourists and animals.

Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, which is spread across 76 acres and houses 221 animals, is one of the most important tourist attractions in the district. Works are going on to upgrade it into a medium-category park at a cost of ₹8 crore. The forest cover is to be expanded to 326 acres, and new animals are to be added.

A few months ago, the Forest Department introduced e-bicycle service at the park for visitors. It also provided van service from Gorimedu to Kurumbapatti (5 km), as there are only a few bus services.

Forest officials said that 1.41 lakh people visit the park annually. While visiting the zoo, some people give fruits and snacks to the animals, which is banned considering the health of the animals. Even though forest staff are on the rounds, some people provide food to the animals. To avoid this and to monitor the zoo, CCTV cameras have been installed. Through this, the staff are able to monitor the zoo from one place, and if anyone provides food to animals, it will be identified immediately. These cameras were installed at visitors walking paths, children’s play areas, and places where animals are kept for people’s view, the officials said.

Salem Assistant Conservator of Forest R. Selvakumar said the cameras were installed to ensure the safety of the animals and the visitors.