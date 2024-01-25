Forest Department in Salem raises awareness among villagers on perils of Vanga Nari Jallikattu

January 25, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Thanks to its awareness programmes, the Forest Department has successfully prevented villagers in and around Vazhapadi from conducting Vanga Nari (fox) Jallikattu in Salem district.

Vanga Nari Jallikattu is traditionally held in Kottavadi, Chinnanaickenpalayam, Ranganur, Thamaiyanur, Chinna Krishnapuram, Vadukathampatti, and Mathur villages during the Pongal festival. A Vanga fox is captured from the forest, brought to the local Mariamman temple as a rally, and made to run in the village streets with a rope tied around its leg. The fox is then taken to every house in the village and a special pooja conducted, after which it is released back into the forest.

Villagers believe that the centuries-old custom would protect them from evil forces and diseases and bring good fortune to the village. With foxes coming under the list of protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, the Forest Department has been conducting awareness campaigns among villagers about the Act, but villagers have continued to carry on the tradition in defiance of the law, even paying up the fine imposed by the Department.

But this year, the Forest Department said instead of imposing fines, it would take action against the offenders.

Salem Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) R. Selvakumar said that before the Pongal festival, the forest department conducted awareness campaigns among school students in the concerned villages. Likewise, District Forest Officer (DFO) Kashyap Shashank Ravi conducted awareness meetings with the villagers and explained the Wildlife Protection Act.

Similarly, pamphlets were distributed to every house in the villages. Posters were also pasted by the department in these villages. Over 100 uniformed forest department staff patrolled the areas bordering the forest where Vanga foxes are and near the temples where they conduct the Jallikattu. After 10 days, on Thursday, 50 staff returned to their offices, and 50 are still patrolling villages and forests, Mr. Selvakumar added.