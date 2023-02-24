Forest Department in crisis as translocating captured ‘makhna’ elephant gets tough

February 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nearly 24 hours after capturing the ‘makhna’ elephant at a banana plantation at Perur near Coimbatore, the Forest Department continued to face resistance from farmers and locals till Friday evening at every location it had planned to release the ‘crop-raiding’ jumbo, prompting animal activists to raise concerns about its capacity to withstand the prolonged ordeal.

The triumph of capture has seemingly turned into helplessness as elephant conservation activists have started flagging concerns about the safety of the animal in the cloistered kraal-like formation on the open rescue truck where the elephant continues to remain in a standing position in semi-sedation. Since the animal is required to be sedated every few hours to keep it under control, they apprehend that the elephant could even collapse under exhaustion.

At the time of start after capture, the department had apparently indicated that the elephant would be released in Thengumarahada Forest in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. But, the plan was dropped due to fears of outcry by the local public.

According to sources watching the developments closely, the elephant was taken first to a location at the junction of Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam tiger reserves during the late hours of Thursday where the Forest team again faced stiff resistance of the locals.

Subsequently, the department was said to have planned to release the elephant at Mulli forest area in the Nilgiris, and diverted the rescue truck. However, on learning about the plan, a group of local people had pre-empted the move yet again by rushing to Mettupalayam to prevent the movement of the truck towards the hills.

The elephant in static position had to be stationed at the Forest Department’s Timber Depot in Mettupalayam for a while before being transported to Top Slip. The Department was said to have contemplated keeping it in a kraal where such habitually-straying jumbos are kept and eventually trained to be ‘kumki’ elephants.

Later, the department is said to have factored in the consistent opposition of conservationists to transformation of wild elephant’s into kumkis, and had evaluated that it would be better off to release it deep inside Valparai Forest.

While the department is tight-lipped about the operation post-capture, wild-life observers have gathered indications that the department was eventually planning to release the elephant at a location well-beyond Manampalli, as a last-ditch resort.

This is the last that was heard about the operation.

The farming community is actively resisting any attempt to release the animal in locations from where it could get back to the agricultural fields easily. ‘The protesting farmers have queered their pitch since they don’t get requisite compensation from the government for the losses they suffer on count of the trail of destruction marauding elephants leave behind in fields during the course of foraging, according to a farmer in Perur.

Things would not have come to such a pass had the Chief Wildlife Warden issued a timely order for capture of the elephant well before its entry into Coimbatore Division, he said.

The Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve S. Ramasubramanian who supervised the capture operation by field personnel did not respond to phone calls.