ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department in Coimbatore issues guidelines for New Year celebrations at resorts abutting reserve forests

December 26, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The use of high-decibel speakers and high light-emitting devices has been banned; firecrackers too, are not allowed, at resorts near forests

The Hindu Bureau

Resort managements have been asked to alert the Forest Department if guests spot wildlife such as Indian gaur. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has issued a set of guidelines for resorts abutting reserve forests, ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The use of high-decibel loud speakers at resorts and clubs abutting reserve forests has been banned. The use of crackers of all types has also been banned. Resort owners have been advised to ensure minimal crowds so that wild animals in the region are not disturbed. Resorts have also been told not to use high light-emitting devices.

Lighting of camp fires has been strictly prohibited as this could potentially cause forest fires. Resort managements have also been instructed to ensure that their guests do not drive after consuming liquor. In the event of people staying at resorts sighting elephants, Indian gaur and deer, resorts have been asked to alert the Forest Department and not try and chase the animals away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After New Year celebrations, waste generated should not be dumped in forests; resort managements should plan the proper disposal of their waste, the guidelines said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US