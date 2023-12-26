GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Department in Coimbatore issues guidelines for New Year celebrations at resorts abutting reserve forests

The use of high-decibel speakers and high light-emitting devices has been banned; firecrackers too, are not allowed, at resorts near forests

December 26, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Resort managements have been asked to alert the Forest Department if guests spot wildlife such as Indian gaur. File photograph used for representational purposes only

Resort managements have been asked to alert the Forest Department if guests spot wildlife such as Indian gaur. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has issued a set of guidelines for resorts abutting reserve forests, ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The use of high-decibel loud speakers at resorts and clubs abutting reserve forests has been banned. The use of crackers of all types has also been banned. Resort owners have been advised to ensure minimal crowds so that wild animals in the region are not disturbed. Resorts have also been told not to use high light-emitting devices.

Lighting of camp fires has been strictly prohibited as this could potentially cause forest fires. Resort managements have also been instructed to ensure that their guests do not drive after consuming liquor. In the event of people staying at resorts sighting elephants, Indian gaur and deer, resorts have been asked to alert the Forest Department and not try and chase the animals away.

After New Year celebrations, waste generated should not be dumped in forests; resort managements should plan the proper disposal of their waste, the guidelines said.

