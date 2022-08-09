Forest Department in Coimbatore bids farewell to Chess Olympiad

Elephants at Top Slip camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve were decorated with Chess theme to mark the closing ceremony of Chess Olympiad, on Tuesday.

In an unique way to bid adieu to the International Chess Olympiad 2022, the Coimbatore District Forest Department has organised celebrations at Top Slip in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve with various themes related to Chess, on Tuesday.

Deputy Director of Pollachi Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) M.G. Ganesan said the Forest Department has synced the celebrations of World Indigenous People Day, World Elephant Day and Muharram along with the farewell celebration of the International Chess Olympiad.

Twelve elephants from Top Slip elephant camp were decorated and draped with blankets, signifying the chess board. All the mahout and cavady were dressed in black and white uniforms.

Children from the tribal communities were dressed up with black and white dress with varied themes of such as king, queen, bishop and rook. They were seated on top of the elephants and taken in a procession within the camp. Tribal communities from nearby areas also participated in the celebrations.