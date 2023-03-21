ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department hones traditional knowledge of nomadic tribes for conservation

March 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Participants undergoing training on handling and basic inspection of rescued birds at the avian recuperation of the Forest Department in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Three months after the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 to include the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran hill tribes of Tamil Nadu in the Scheduled Tribes list of the State, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is planning to tap their traditional knowledge in conservation.

Eleven members from the two nomadic communities, six men and five women, recently underwent a training organised by the Forest Department here aimed at creating awareness among them on conservation and tapping their traditional knowledge for the same. The participants were from Chengalpattu, Villupuruam, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

According to S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, the main aim of the department in conducting the training was to encourage them in taking part in conservation activities. “Apart from educating and training the participants, they have been urged to share the knowledge with other people in their communities,” he said.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said the participants were also sensitised about the laws related to protection of birds and animals. During the three-day training conducted at the avian recuperation centre of the Forest Department here, they were trained to handle injured birds, to do basic inspection and to give first aid. They were also taken for nature walks and birding besides a visit to the Gass Forest Museum. Certificates were given to all the participants at the end of the training.

