Forest Department halts pilgrimage to Vellingiri hills in Coimbatore

Updated - June 01, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
With this year pilgrimage season having come to an end, the Vellingiri hill pathway has been closed and the Forest Department has placed a banner not to venture into the hills.

With this year pilgrimage season having come to an end, the Vellingiri hill pathway has been closed and the Forest Department has placed a banner not to venture into the hills. | Photo Credit: SPL

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has announced a halt to pilgrimage to Vellingiri hills in Coimbatore, effective from May 31, following the conclusion of the festival period this year.

The Madras High Court had earlier allowed devotees to undertake the pilgrimage from February until the end of May this year.

The Boluvampatti forest range officials reported that approximately 2.22 lakh devotees participated in the pilgrimage this year, and around six tonnes of waste were removed.

Nine visitors lost their lives during the pilgrimage this year, succumbing to various health complications, including suffocation.

