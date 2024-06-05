Forest Department formulates ₹7.5 crore proposal to create tourist-friendly infrastructure at Nanjarayan tank in Tiruppur

The Forest Department has forwarded a ₹7.5 crore proposal for creating the required infrastructure for the Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary in Tiruppur district, along the lines of Vellode Bird Sanctuary in neighbouring Erode district.

The Nanjarayan tank was notified as the 17th bird sanctuary during 2022.

Earlier this year, under the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests invited Expression of Interest from expert institutions for Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary for ecological restoration of 125.865 hectares.

The Forest Department recommends that each wetland is guided by an Integrated Management Plan.

The plan describes strategies and actions for achieving ‘wise use’ of the wetland and includes objectives of site management; management actions required to achieve the objectives; factors that affect, or may affect, various site features; monitoring requirements for detecting changes in ecological character and for measuring the effectiveness of management; and resources for management implementation. Besides identifying resources, a management plan serves several important functions including generating baseline information, communication with stakeholders and ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks.

The detailed proposal readied by the Forest Department in consultation with Nature Society of Tiruppur and other stakeholders, envisages raising a number of acacia trees on the sides of the tank and in the islets for nesting of birds, alongside fencing, laying of pathways, watchtower, an interpretation centre, children’s play area, parking space, and other civil work for a 330-acre area of which the water spread is on 280 acres.

The tank attracts pelicans, egrets, painted storks and numerous other bird species, and raising numerous trees is necessary for nesting, Ravindran Kamatchi, president of Nature Society of Tiruppur, said.

Earlier this week, District Tourist Officer Aravind Kumar inspected the tank along with functionaries of Tiruppur District Tourism Development Association to analyse the requirements to make the location a spot of tourism importance, in coordination with the Forest Department.