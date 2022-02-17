Forest Department fills troughs in Anamalai Tiger Reserve to help animals quench their thirst

As summer approaches, water sources in the ranges are getting depleted

Forest Department staff filling water in a trough for wild animals at Top Slip in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With sources of water depleting due to the onset of summer, the Forest Department has started filling the troughs in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) for animals to quench their thirst.

In the Pollachi Forest Division of the ATR, the department has started filling troughs in Ulandy and Pollachi ranges.

Unlike in the three other ranges — Pollachi, Valparai and Manambolly — the forest limits of the Ulandy comprising places including Top Slip and Varagaliyar have the least number of perennial water sources.

While Valparai range has Chinnakallar, one of the wettest places in the country, apart from the Nirar and the Kadambarai dams in its limits, Manambolly range covers Sholayar reservoir and backwater areas of the Parambikulam reservoir. Pollachi range has vast stretches of the Aliyar reservoir and other water sources of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project.

Though there are several streams within the limits of Ulandy, their water level recedes drastically in the peak of summer.

“We have started filling the troughs based on instructions from the Field Director and Deputy Director of ATR. The troughs are used by a wide range of animals such as elephants, tigers, leopards, bears, deers and wild boars,” said Ulandy range officer A. Kasilingam.

ATR Deputy Director (Pollachi Division) M.G. Ganesan said the filling of troughs was also to avoid animals straying into human habitations in search of water.

“Though the Aliyar reservoir is situated in Pollachi range, we cannot expect all animals to depend on the waterbody for their needs. Hence, we have started filling troughs at different places in the forest range to avoid animals coming out of forests,” he said.