GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department fears ‘outsiders’ thwarting efforts to protect ecologically-fragile region of Thengumarahada

It is planning to work with tribal communities in the region to ensure that they do not enter into agreements with non-residents to lease their lands

Updated - September 10, 2024 08:12 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The region is home to the last known population of critically endangered vultures, and other near locally extinct species of wildlife, such as the striped hyena

The region is home to the last known population of critically endangered vultures, and other near locally extinct species of wildlife, such as the striped hyena | Photo Credit: File Photo M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The Forest Department is monitoring the flow of money and resources into the Thengumarahada village, in the remote fringes of the Nilgiris district, after it came to light that ‘outsiders’ have been paying money to lessees settled in the village, ostensibly in an effort to take over and cultivate the lands they are to vacate.

The Madras High Court had passed orders to vacate the almost 500 families residing in the village, and outside the confines of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), to protect the ecologically-fragile landscape. The region is home to the last known populations of critically endangered vultures, and other near locally extinct species of wildlife, such as the striped hyena, of which less than 30 are believed to be still in existence in the Nilgiris, all located around Thengumarahada.

On Monday, the tribal residents of Alli Moyar submitted a petition to the Nilgiris Collector, alleging that the Forest Department was refusing to allow resources and building materials to be transported into the villages of Thengumarahada, Alli Moyar and Kallampalayam. They said such restrictions were impacting the livelihoods and quality of life of local residents and demanded a stop to the restrictions.

When contacted, Forest Department officials working in the region categorically said there were no restrictions for the transport of materials to tribal villages in the region. They said all 500 families who were to be relocated were non-tribal residents, who were descendants of 141 members of the Thengumarahada Co-operative Farming Society, who had been leased the land for cultivation since 1931.

“Over the last few months, we learned that major estate owners from outside Thengumarahada, primarily Kotagiri and Kil Kotagiri, were paying ₹10,000 per hectare to families in Thengumarahada, Alli Moyar and Kallampalayam, and we suspect that it may be to lease the land from the residents to cultivate the lands once the families are relocated,” said a top Forest Department official from the Nilgiris.

Officials fear that this could lead to another wave of migration into the region, which could further complicate their efforts to shift the 500 families outside the region. The Forest Department is planning to work with tribal communities in the region, to ensure that they did not enter into agreements with non-residents to lease their lands and thwart efforts to protect one of the most ecologically sensitive and important regions of the Nilgiris.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.