Forest Department continues to monitor leopard movement in Gudalur

Updated - June 09, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 10:10 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A day after translocating a captured leopard in Gudalur, the Forest Department on Sunday continues to monitor for movement of the big cat as local residents feared that the captured animal was not the one that was frequently sighted near Devan Estate.

Officials said local residents had claimed the leopard that was frequently spotted was suspected to be injured. Hence, they continued to monitor the movement of wildlife in the area to ensure there were no chances for more negative human-animal interactions in the region.

“We are confident that the leopard trapped in the cage and released on Saturday is the one seen frequently in the area. However, to ensure that people’s fears are allayed, monitoring around the estate will continue for a few days to ensure that there are no other leopards that could potentially have negative interactions with people in the area,” said a top forest official.

