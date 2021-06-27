Forest department continues surveillance on suspected movement of leopard

The Forest department personnel conducted searches on Sunday after residents of Kandhampatti claimed movement of a leopard in a sugarcane farm on Saturday evening.

Forest department personnel surveyed the area using drones and conducted combing operation in the farm. They also tried to identify pug marks from the place.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said that the entire farm was being monitored for any suspicious animal movement. He said that the pug marks collected from the place did not match with that of any carnivore and it was that of dogs.

ppublic living in the vicinity of the farm have been alerted and they have been advised to contact forest department personnel if any suspicious animal movement was noticed.

On Saturday, two women, who went to collect grass for cattle in a sugarcane farm near Kandhampatti. claimed that they saw a leopard in the farm and immediately alerted forest and police personnel. Cages were also set up here to trap the animal.