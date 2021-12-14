Forest department continues clamp down on illegal miners in Devala

Udhagamandalam

14 December 2021 22:13 IST

In continuation of the clamp down on illegal gold mining in Pandalur and Devala, the forest department has begun regular perambulation work carrying weapons to deter illegal prospectors from digging more mines in the area.

G. Ramkumar, Forest Range Officer, Pandalur Range (Gudalur Division), said that due to recent efforts, illegal gold mining has almost been completely stopped in the region. “Acting on the instructions of the District Forest Officer, Gudalur Division, Kommu Omkaram, a continued effort has been initiated to prevent people from entering the crucial elephant and wildlife corridor in Devala and Pandalur,” said Mr. Ramkumar.

In the last few months, the forest department had used unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), to scope out the extent of the active mines in the area. They have also detained prospectors and have imposed fines on a number of individuals after media reports exposed the extant of the activity in Devala. The action followed after an elephant calf was rescued and reunited with its herd after becoming trapped in one of the mines. Later, an adult tusker was also found inside another mine, which forest department officials believe was covered up by the miners to prevent action against them.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials, the illegal gold mines in Devala are spread over an area of 600 hectares, with over 5,000 illegal mines bored into the hillocks in the region. The area is a crucial corridor for wildlife connecting Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Gudalur to Nilakottai and Wayanad in Kerala. Sign boards have also been placed warning of strict action against people trespassing into the area, officials said.