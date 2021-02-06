Forest Department constructs check dams to prevent human-animal conflicts

A check dam constructed by the Forest Department in Salem district.

SALEM

06 February 2021 00:37 IST

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said that the new facilities are expected to prevent straying of animals out of forest limits.

The Forest Department has constructed new check dams and created grazing patches at various parts of its limits to reduce and prevent incidents of human-animal conflicts.

Incidents of human-animal conflicts and animals straying out of forests have been reported in forest ranges in Attur, Karumandurai and a few other areas earlier and incidents of elephants straying out from other forest ranges have been reported at Mettur. With summer season approaching, to reduce human-animal conflicts, the forest department has constructed new water bodies and set up grazing patches for animals.

According to forest officials, a grazing field of 10 hectares have been set up at Kanjeri reserve forest, and check dams have been constructed at Pellapaddi and Paithur reserve forest ranges. The department has also constructed water bodies at Oppushan reserve forest, Pachamalai and Manjuvadi. There are about 400 check dams across forest ranges in the district, officials said.

Mr. Murugan said that they have also proposed measures to prevent and deter entry of elephants from other forest ranges into Mettur. He added that measures are on to create fire lines along with village forest committees to prevent fires during the summer.