Forest department, conservationists oppose expansion of Theppakadu bridge in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Work on the Theppakadu bridge in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) is yet to begin in earnest as the State highways wing of the national highways department and the forest department are at loggerheads over the dimensions of the bridge.

According to sources, the Theppakadu bridge, a small truss bridge over the Moyar River was originally around 12 feet in width. “The original span of the bridge was very narrow, and allowed only one vehicle to pass at a time. Vehicles coming from the opposite direction would have to wait till the other vehicles passed before using it,” said a Masinagudi resident.

The highways department had wanted the bridge to be destroyed and rebuilt, citing concerns over the structural integrity of the bridge. After many years of such appeals, the forest department gave their permission for the bridge to be rebuilt, on condition that the bridge conforms to the same dimensions as the original, said officials. “This permission was granted based on approvals from the Chief Wildlife Warden in the State,” said a top forest department official.

A sudden downpour in Upper Nilgiris has caused flooding in the Moyar river at Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, preventing tourists and locals from crossing the temporary bridge on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The truss bridge was destroyed and a diversion was created for vehicles to pass between Masinagudi and Gudalur and Mysore. However, due to heavy rains, this alternative road has become unusable for a number of days this year, leading to protests from local residents demanding that work on the Theppakadu bridge be expedited.

Forest department officials said that work had not started on the bridge as the highways department now wanted to expand the bridge to wider dimensions, rumored to be around 20 feet. “For approval for this project, proposals have to be sent to the Ministry of Environment and Forests as the Forest Conservation Act would be applicable,” said the official.

Local conservationists have strictly been against the project to expand the bridge, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹2 crores. They argue that expansion of the bridge will lead to larger vehicles, such as buses and lorries being able to use the road that cuts through the core area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), potentially endangering wildlife.

“The narrowness of the bridge has also deterred buses and larger tourist vans from descending the Kalhatti Ghat Road, where a number of serious accidents have occurred over the last few years. Any expansion could encourage tour operators to begin using this road more often, increasing chances of wildlife being killed in road accidents, and also increasing the risk of accidents,” said a conservationist from the Nilgiris, requesting anonymity.